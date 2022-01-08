Advertise
Rural Metro firefighters respond to early morning mobile home fire

(Rural Metro Fire)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro firefighters said they responded to a house fire at around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Palo Verde and Drexel roads on Saturday, Jan. 8.

First-arriving crews said they found a mobile home in flames, and officials were able to contain the fire in under 15 minutes.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

