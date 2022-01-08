Advertise
Texas mother accused of keeping COVID-infected son in trunk

A Texas mom faces a felony child endangerment charge after allegedly showing up at a COVID-19 testing center with her 13-year-old son in the trunk of the car.(KTRK, YOUTUBE, CNN)
By KTRK
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KTRK) - A Texas mother is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly taking social distancing way too far.

According to Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Police Department, Sarah Beam showed up at a COVID-19 testing center with her teen son in the trunk of the car.

Now, there’s a warrant out for her arrest.

The high school teacher at Cypress Falls High School in Houston, is now accused of endangering a child.

According to a charging document released Monday, Beam pulled up to the drive-thru testing site at Pridgeon Stadium and told testing coordinators her 13-year-old son was in the trunk because he had tested positive.

When the district’s director of health services asked to see the child, she unlatched the trunk, and he was lying down inside with no safety restraints.

The director then called the police and according to police documents, the child got out of the truck and moved to the backseat.

She told police he needed additional testing, and she put him in the trunk because she didn’t want to get exposed.

The teen was not hurt.

As for his mother, she has been put on administrative leave from the school district and faces felony charges.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

