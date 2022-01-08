Advertise
UPDATE: Suspect after shooting faces attempted murder, assault charges

Ramon Anthony Garcia was in the Pima County jail's infirmary on Friday.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say one man was injured in a shooting just after midnight Thursday, Jan. 7.

Detectives say the man was shot in the 800 block of West Alameda Street, near Grande Avenue and Congress Street.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, and is expected to recover.

Tucson SWAT arrested the suspect, who had barricaded himself in the house. He was later identified as 35-year-old Ramon Anthony Garcia, who now faces charges of aggravated assault, attempted murder and weapons misconduct.

Police said Friday that Garcia was being held without bond in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex’s infirmary.

