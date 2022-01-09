Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds hovering over Southern Arizona and rain chances increasing

By Allie Potter
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Variable high cloudiness with temperatures hovering just above the seasonal average can be anticipated through early next week. Gusty easterly winds will develop on Monday. Otherwise, a low pressure system will bring an increased chance of rain and mountain snow during the middle of next week with slightly cooler temperatures.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% rain chance. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with with a 40% rain chance. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a 50% rain chance. High in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% rain chance. High in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

