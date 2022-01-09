FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds and moisture increases for southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A nearly stationary upper-level low off the west coast of Baja California will make for a very uncertain forecast. Clouds and moisture should increase for southern Arizona by late week. Best rain chances appear to be from Thursday through Saturday, but amounts should be very light.

MONDAY: Sunny and breezy. Low 45, High 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42, High 69.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Low 46, High 71,

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower. Low 48, High 68.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower. Low 48, High 65.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower. Low 43, High 65.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low 41, High 65.

