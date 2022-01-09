Advertise
Tucson Gem Show releases 2022 schedule

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Gem Show has released their schedule for this year, after being scaled back last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first two events are at the Rock Yard and Granada Gallery. If anyone is interested in rough rocks with a metal barrel, or beautiful contemporary design objects, these shows are for you!

There are many more events and locations throughout the Tucson area.

For more information and to find the full event schedule, click here.

