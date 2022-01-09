UPDATE: Pedestrian dies following collision on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian has died following a collision on Tucson’s south side on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Officials said they responded to the 600 block of West Valencia Road just before 8:00 a.m.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries. He has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas James West.

Detectives determined that West was attempting to cross on Valencia Road when he was struck by a vehicle. Officials said he was not in a crosswalk.

The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation, and officials determined the driver was not impaired.

Midblock crossing by West is the major contributing factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing, and no citations or charges have been issued.

