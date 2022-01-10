Advertise
Arizona residents can visit state parks for free on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Fees will still apply for tours at Kartchner Caverns and Riordan Mansion state parks, camping, special events, and concessions.(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Entrance fees at state parks will be waived for Arizona residents on Monday, Jan. 17.

Visitors must show an Arizona ID for free entrance Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Fees will still apply for tours at Kartchner Caverns and Riordan Mansion state parks, camping, special events, and concessions.

“Spend time in one of our more than 30 incredible state parks this Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission for all residents,” said Gov. Doug Ducey. “I encourage everyone to get outside on Monday and visit a state park to enjoy nature, beautiful views and our unbeatable winter weather.”

For more information about the state parks, visit AZState Parks.com/Find-A-Park.

