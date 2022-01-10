Cochise County authorities rescue injured hiker

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue crews confirmed they rescued an injured hiker on Sunday, Jan. 9.

Officials said a 35-year-old man lost the Arizona Trail between Miller and Lutz Canyon in the Huachuca Mountains. While he was trying to relocate the trail, he slipped and fell approximately 20 feet, injuring his head, legs, ribs, and becoming unconscious.

As the man waited for daylight to try to relocate the trail, he used his InReach device to contact authorities after he realized the severity of his injuries.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety Tucson Ranger was called to assist. Shortly after a ground team arrived, the man received a medical evaluation and was flown to a hospital.

