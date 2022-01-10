FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and breezy start to your week. Changes are on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Strong easterly winds expected today with winds gusting as high as 34 mph. Staying dry and on the warmer side through mid-week. Cloud cover and rain chances will increase beginning Thursday through this weekend.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 40s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
