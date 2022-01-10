Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and breezy start to your week. Changes are on the way

KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:07 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Strong easterly winds expected today with winds gusting as high as 34 mph. Staying dry and on the warmer side through mid-week. Cloud cover and rain chances will increase beginning Thursday through this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Tucson Gem Show releases 2022 schedule
Tucson police investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian collision
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies following collision on Tucson’s south side
More than 1,100 healthcare workers sent an open leader to healthcare leaders and elected...
Arizona Doctor: We are in a crisis. The hospital system will collapse.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds and moisture increases for southern Arizona
Allie Potter January 9 forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds hovering over Southern Arizona and rain chances increasing
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind and rain possible for southern Arizona this week
Allie Potter Jan 8. weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny weekend with above average temperatures