Founder of Wildlife World Zoo, Mickey Ollson, dies at 80

(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. (AP) - The founder of the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in Litchfield Park has died.

Zoo officials said in a news release that founder and owner Mickey Ollson died Sunday, Jan. 9, after a short battle with cancer. He was 80 years old.

The zoo recalled Ollson as a “dreamer” determined since childhood to open his own zoo. Ollson was a teacher but retired in his mid-40s to pursue running his own zoo.

Ollson opened the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in 1984.

He is survived by his wife, Connie, four children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorial services are pending.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

