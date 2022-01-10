Advertise
Fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine available for those with moderate or severe immunity issues

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Some immunocompromised Americans can get another COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Starting this week, fourth doses will be given to people with immunocompromising diseases who received their booster five months ago, because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting another dose five months after the last vaccine dose.

The agency previously recommended six months before another shot.

An additional primary shot is recommended for people aged 5 and older who got a Pfizer vaccine and those 12 and older who received Moderna. No additional shot is yet recommended for those who got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

People who are considered immunocompromised include those being treated for cancer, organ transplant recipients, stem cell transplant recipients, people with conditions that affect their immune system, people with advanced or untreated HIV and people getting high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress immune response.

The CDC said those who have questions about whether getting another dose is right for them should talk to their primary healthcare provider.

Those who have immune system issues are at greater risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

