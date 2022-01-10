Advertise
Man who killed Tucson businessman sentenced to 53 years in prison

Frank Eugene Martinez Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2018 death of...
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The man who admitted to killing a Tucson businessman during a robbery will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Monday, Jan. 10, Frank Eugene Martinez Jr. was sentenced to 53 years in connection with the 2018 murder of Robert Belman.

Robert Belman (Source: Tucson News Now)
The 38-year-old Martinez was credited 3.7 years for time served, dropping his sentence to just below 50 years.

On Oct. 6, 2021, Martinez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and trafficking stolen property.

Belman, who owned Arizona Auto Refrigeration, was found dead in his Foothills home in April 2018.

Authorities said Belman had been tied to a chair with belts and neckties. The home was ransacked and several items including a truck, TV, stereo, computer and surveillance cameras were missing.

During Monday’s sentencing hearing, the judge said Martinez planned to steal a Lotus sports car from Belman and had even texted his girlfriend bragging that he was about to get a car.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department went to Belman’s home when his employees called and requested a welfare check.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Martinez has an extensive criminal history that includes convictions for vehicle theft, aggravated assault, weapons misconduct, forgery and promoting prison contraband.

