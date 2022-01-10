Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry getting ‘intensive’ therapy at home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry still has a long road ahead of him, but he is one step closer to recovery, his family recently announced.

The county official, who was hit by a car in October while bicycling in downtown Tucson, recently went home after spending months in the hospital and in-patient rehabilitation.

His wife, Maureen Huckelberry, said he will continue an “aggressive” therapy regimen, which includes physical, occupational and speech therapies. The family is considering how he will make his return to work, she said.

“It’s wonderful for Chuck to be home with me,” she was quoted as saying in a news release. “Out family is extremely grateful for all his caregivers over the past several weeks. We especially thank all the well-wishers, County staff, and the Board of Supervisors for their support and understanding over the holiday season.”

Maureen Huckelberry said she appreciated the privacy the family was given throughout her husband’s recovery. Anyone who wants to support him can donate blood, donate to the American Red Cross or give to a local bicycle advocacy group.

