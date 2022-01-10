Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry getting ‘intensive’ therapy at home

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in...
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in downtown Tucson on Saturday, Oct. 23.(Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry still has a long road ahead of him, but he is one step closer to recovery, his family recently announced.

The county official, who was hit by a car in October while bicycling in downtown Tucson, recently went home after spending months in the hospital and in-patient rehabilitation.

His wife, Maureen Huckelberry, said he will continue an “aggressive” therapy regimen, which includes physical, occupational and speech therapies. The family is considering how he will make his return to work, she said.

“It’s wonderful for Chuck to be home with me,” she was quoted as saying in a news release. “Out family is extremely grateful for all his caregivers over the past several weeks. We especially thank all the well-wishers, County staff, and the Board of Supervisors for their support and understanding over the holiday season.”

Maureen Huckelberry said she appreciated the privacy the family was given throughout her husband’s recovery. Anyone who wants to support him can donate blood, donate to the American Red Cross or give to a local bicycle advocacy group.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Tucson Gem Show releases 2022 schedule
Tucson police investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian collision
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies following collision on Tucson’s south side
More than 1,100 healthcare workers sent an open leader to healthcare leaders and elected...
Arizona Doctor: We are in a crisis. The hospital system will collapse.

Latest News

This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety doors failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
Former New York Jet Don Maynard participates in a ceremony before an NFL football game between...
Hall of Fame receiver Don Maynard dead at age 86
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday
School leaders urging testing, vaccines and new mask requirements
University of Arizona students return to campus for spring semester