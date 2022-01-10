Advertise
Tucson toy store reports record holiday sales

Now that the holidays are over, retail workers can catch their breath after a busy season.
Now that the holidays are over, retail workers can catch their breath after a busy season.
By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the calm after the storm for retail workers.

Heading into this holiday season there was plenty of uncertainly because of supply chain issues, staffing shortages and a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

“It was mind-blowing, like running a marathon,” said Nikki Brzescinski of Mildred and Dildred. “I don’t think anything really compares to working toy retail at the holidays, you never stop moving.”

Brzescinski said she and other retail workers can finally take a breath now that the holidays are over.

“It was just a constant stream of people,” Brzescinski said.

The constant stream resulted in record sales.

“Last year was actually our best year to date, which is shocking,” she said.

Brzescinski said shoppers got an earlier start this year most likely because of the supply chain woes but said those issues didn’t affect their inventory much.

“We never had bare shelves,” Brzescinski said. “If we couldn’t get a doll from the company we normally get them from we would find somewhere else.”

Now they’re able to reflect and be thankful to the community for supporting their small business.

“I know a lot of other businesses haven’t had it so easy,” Brzescinski said. “We are just so thankful.”

