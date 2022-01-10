UPDATE: Man charged after deadly hit-and-run crash on North Stone Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is facing charges after he allegedly killed someone in a hit-and-run crash late Friday, Dec. 31.

Roberto Alfredo Lara, 35, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal collision and failure to render aid.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of North Stone Avenue.

Manfred G. Rivas, 49, died at a local hospital.

According to the TPD, Rivas was trying to cross Stone Avenue when he was hit by a white passenger vehicle. While on the ground, Rivas was hit by a second vehicle. Neither vehicle remained at the scene.

The TPD said Rivas was not in a crosswalk.

Traffic detectives say they determined a white Nissan Rogue SUV hit Rivas first before he was hit by a white Saturn Ion. As of Monday, Jan. 10, police had not identified the Nissan, but believe it has significant damage to the front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org .

