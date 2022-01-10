Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Vandals scratch names into prehistoric artwork, causing lasting damage, National Park Service says

Someone scratched their names and a date into a panel of prehistoric stone artwork at Big Bend...
Someone scratched their names and a date into a panel of prehistoric stone artwork at Big Bend National Park in Texas.(Source: National Park Service/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Park Service is investigating vandalism at Big Bend National Park in Texas.

The agency said someone scratched names and a date into a panel of prehistoric stone artwork.

The names Norma, Adrian, Isaac and Ariel and the date 12-26-21 are visible on the petroglyph, thought to be between 4,000 and 8,500 years old.

The National Park Service said it believes the incident happened Dec. 26.

The rock has since been treated, but the scratches and discoloration are permanent.

Since 2015, the National Park Service has documented more than 50 instances of vandalism at Big Bend.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Tucson Gem Show releases 2022 schedule
Tucson police investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian collision
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies following collision on Tucson’s south side
More than 1,100 healthcare workers sent an open leader to healthcare leaders and elected...
Arizona Doctor: We are in a crisis. The hospital system will collapse.

Latest News

This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting
Argument leads to fatal shooting at Alabama bowling alley; 1 killed, 6 injured
Former New York Jet Don Maynard participates in a ceremony before an NFL football game between...
Hall of Fame receiver Don Maynard dead at age 86
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
Russia, US still far apart after talks over Ukraine tensions