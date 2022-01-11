Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s last state of the state

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey has delivered his eighth and final state of the state address before the Arizona legislature.

He is term limited and can’t run again.

In the nearly hour long speech the Governor touted his successes, mostly economic and hit hard at the Biden Administration for what he called a “dereliction of duty” along the border.

He called for more border spending which includes a border barrier and more sophisticated detention devices. He called what is happening along the border a crisis. He also wants to increase the size of the Border Strike Force which he initiated in 2015.

“In Arizona we will secure our border, we will protect public safety ,” he said. “We will not back down.”

The governor lamented the fact that so many school children have fallen behind in school because of the COVID-19 pandemic and proposed an education summer camp to help them catch up.

He also said he’s ready to tackle the water issues in Arizona, caused in large part to a decades long drought which has lowered the water levels in Lake Mead and Powell to dangerously low.

He proposes spending a billion dollars to bring new water sources to Arizona, including desalinization.

“Our goal secure Arizona’s water future for the next 100 years,” he said.

While many Democrats took issue with the Governor on most issues, they were not happy that the speech and opening ceremonies for the House and Senate were done without COVID protocols.

“There were no masks required, no social distancing, no proof of vaccinations, no temperatures, no nothing,” said District 9 Democrat Victoria Steele. “Everybody has free access to the buildings.”

