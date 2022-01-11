Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s last state of the state

By Bud Foster
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey has delivered his eighth and final state of the state address before the Arizona legislature.

He is term limited and can’t run again.

In the nearly hour long speech the Governor touted his successes, mostly economic and hit hard at the Biden Administration for what he called a “dereliction of duty” along the border.

He called for more border spending which includes a border barrier and more sophisticated detention devices. He called what is happening along the border a crisis. He also wants to increase the size of the Border Strike Force which he initiated in 2015.

“In Arizona we will secure our border, we will protect public safety ,” he said. “We will not back down.”

The governor lamented the fact that so many school children have fallen behind in school because of the COVID-19 pandemic and proposed an education summer camp to help them catch up.

He also said he’s ready to tackle the water issues in Arizona, caused in large part to a decades long drought which has lowered the water levels in Lake Mead and Powell to dangerously low.

He proposes spending a billion dollars to bring new water sources to Arizona, including desalinization.

“Our goal secure Arizona’s water future for the next 100 years,” he said.

While many Democrats took issue with the Governor on most issues, they were not happy that the speech and opening ceremonies for the House and Senate were done without COVID protocols.

“There were no masks required, no social distancing, no proof of vaccinations, no temperatures, no nothing,” said District 9 Democrat Victoria Steele. “Everybody has free access to the buildings.”

A copy of the speech can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Tucson Gem Show releases 2022 schedule
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Tucson police investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian collision
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies following collision on Tucson’s south side
More than 1,100 healthcare workers sent an open leader to healthcare leaders and elected...
Arizona Doctor: We are in a crisis. The hospital system will collapse.

Latest News

Adan Meza, 29, a teacher at Benito Juarez High School, protests with other members of the...
Chicago union leaders OK plan to resume in-person class
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test...
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Senate rules could change to accommodate the passage...
Invoking Jan. 6, Democrats pivot to fight for voting legislation
Former New York Jet Don Maynard participates in a ceremony before an NFL football game between...
Hall of Fame receiver Don Maynard dead at age 86