Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Bartender’s tip leads to arrest in Key West buoy burning

This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Key West, Fla. Police are searching for two people who burned a part of Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy early New Year’s Day after setting a fire near the landmark tourism icon.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Always remember to tip your server, if you know what’s good for you.

A tourist left a bad impression in a Key West bar by ordering drinks three times on New Year’s Eve without leaving a tip.

The memory stuck with the bartender, who helped police identify the Christmas tree arsonists who damaged the city’s iconic buoy at the Southernmost Point in the United States.

The Miami Herald reports that bartender Cameron Briody recognized the man who stiffed him in a webcam video of the arson.

He and his manager then matched credit card receipts and security videos from the bar to help police crack the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Eugene Martinez Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2018 death of...
Man who killed Tucson businessman sentenced to 53 years in prison
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in...
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry getting ‘intensive’ therapy at home
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Tucson Gem Show releases 2022 schedule

Latest News

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
CDC considers updating mask recommendations to N95
COVID hospitalizations have broken the pandemic record.
COVID hospitalizations break pandemic record
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed’s Powell says high inflation poses threat to job market
The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
US blood supply ‘dangerously low,’ Red Cross says
Jerome Powell, who President Joe Biden has nominated to another four-year term to run the Fed,...
'Use our tools to protect the economy': Fed's Powell faces Senate confirmation hearing