FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and breezy start to the week.

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:00 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Strong easterly winds continue today. Staying dry and on the warmer side through mid-week. A low develops just off the coast of Baja and will move across Arizona late Wednesday night through Saturday. The timing of valley rain and mountain snow is still up in the air as a blocking pattern across the West is delaying the storm’s movement. Temperatures stay a few degrees above average.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

