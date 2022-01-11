Oro Valley Hospital accepting cardiac arrest patients again

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley Hospital is accepting cardiac patients again, cutting critical time off ambulance rides.

As KOLD News 13 first reported, Arizona Department of Health Services removed the hospital as a ‘Cardiac Receiving Center’ two weeks ago.

This especially caused concern in the Saddlebrooke area, where more than 70% of the population is over the age of 65.

“When it comes to the heart and cardiac type of situations, time is muscle,” said Cameron Lewis, the Chief Administrative Officer at Oro Valley Hospital.

Lewis says, like many other health care facilities across the country, the recent COVID-19 surge put a strain on their resources.

“To receive that ‘Cardiac Receiving’ status from the State of Arizona, it’s a requirement that you’re able to provide 24/7 Cath Lab coverage,” he said.

That means three qualified staff members and a physician must be available to care for cardiac patients, according to Lewis.

“We have had some staffing challenges, specifically in December,” he said. “As was required, we notified the state of that.”

Paramedics were asked to transport patients to the next nearest receiving center. This included Banner UMC; about 16 miles south of the Oro Valley Hospital, and Northwest Hospital; about 11 miles southwest.

Lewis says Oro Valley Hospital never stopped taking walk-in patients with heart problems.

“[For] some of the patients in the Northern part of our district, it is going to be adding some time to their transports,” said Capt. Adam Jarrold with the Golder Ranch Fire District during an interview on Dec. 30.

On Jan. 10, AZDHS reinstated the hospital’s ‘Cardiac Receiving Center’ designation.

“We were able to pull the team together, make sure they had the tools and resources they needed to meet that requirement of the 24/7 coverage and get some additional team members added,” Lewis said.

Since Oro Valley Hospital is part of a network, Lewis says they were able to rearrange staff. He says the hospital also brought on new hires.

A spokesperson for Northwest Fire District confirmed they have been notified about the change.

Golder Ranch Fire Chief, Randy Karrer, provided the following statement:

“We are very happy to hear that Oro Valley Hospital has been recertified as a Cardiac Receiving Center. We will continue to work with them as a community partner.”

“The closer you are to a facility that offers those services, the more likely you are to have a great outcome,” Lewis said.

We are told the recertification will not impact services in other departments at Oro Valley Hospital or Northwest Healthcare facilities.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.