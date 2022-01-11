Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Phoenix police Officer Tyler Moldovan’s wife says he’s in stable condition

Officer Tyler Moldovan
Officer Tyler Moldovan(Phoenix Police Department)
By Arizona's Family Digital News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Doctors say the Phoenix police officer who was shot in the line of duty on Dec. 14 is in stable condition, the Phoenix Police Department said Tuesday morning, Jan. 11. Sgt. Ann Justus said Tyler Moldovan “will remain in the hospital for an undetermined amount of time” when she shared a statement from the wounded officer’s wife, Chelsea.

Update from Chelsea 💙 1/10/2022

Posted by Pray for Tyler #11118 on Monday, January 10, 2022

“These past few weeks have been a blur,” Chelsea Moldovan wrote. “The emotional rollercoaster we have all been on has been unimaginable.”

Investigators say Essa Williams shot 22-year-old Moldovan eight times, including once in the head, and a body camera recorded it. “Mr. Williams is on video shooting the victim police officer multiple times. He continued to shoot the officer even after the officer was on the ground. He fought with police officers when they attempted to apprehend him,” Maricopa County Prosecutor John Schneider said in an early court hearing.

Williams is scheduled for trial in late April.

“Without going into details about the severity of Tyler’s condition, we can say that he endured extensive neurologic injuries,” Chelsea wrote in the family’s statement. “The doctors consider his current condition to be stable, and he remains on a ventilator. We have been praying for a miracle and see glimpses of one every day.”

She said her husband “recognizes those around him and responds with facial expressions like smiling.” Sharing Instagram and Facebook pages chronicling her husband’s progress, Chelsea also said Moldovan’s family is grateful to the public for their support and asked for continued prayers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.

Most Read

Frank Eugene Martinez Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2018 death of...
Man who killed Tucson businessman sentenced to 53 years in prison
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in...
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry getting ‘intensive’ therapy at home
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
Tucson Gem Show releases 2022 schedule

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism
Johnnie Huff
Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley man
The shooting happened in the 8400 block of East 22nd Street at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Police investigate east-side shooting that sent one man to hospital
A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass. Bank of America...
Bank of America slashes fees for account overdrafts