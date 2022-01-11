Phoenix police Officer Tyler Moldovan’s wife says he’s in stable condition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Doctors say the Phoenix police officer who was shot in the line of duty on Dec. 14 is in stable condition, the Phoenix Police Department said Tuesday morning, Jan. 11. Sgt. Ann Justus said Tyler Moldovan “will remain in the hospital for an undetermined amount of time” when she shared a statement from the wounded officer’s wife, Chelsea.

“These past few weeks have been a blur,” Chelsea Moldovan wrote. “The emotional rollercoaster we have all been on has been unimaginable.”

Investigators say Essa Williams shot 22-year-old Moldovan eight times, including once in the head, and a body camera recorded it. “Mr. Williams is on video shooting the victim police officer multiple times. He continued to shoot the officer even after the officer was on the ground. He fought with police officers when they attempted to apprehend him,” Maricopa County Prosecutor John Schneider said in an early court hearing.

Williams is scheduled for trial in late April.

“Without going into details about the severity of Tyler’s condition, we can say that he endured extensive neurologic injuries,” Chelsea wrote in the family’s statement. “The doctors consider his current condition to be stable, and he remains on a ventilator. We have been praying for a miracle and see glimpses of one every day.”

She said her husband “recognizes those around him and responds with facial expressions like smiling.” Sharing Instagram and Facebook pages chronicling her husband’s progress, Chelsea also said Moldovan’s family is grateful to the public for their support and asked for continued prayers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.