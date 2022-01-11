Advertise
Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley man

Johnnie Huff
Johnnie Huff(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is currently asking for the public’s help finding a vulnerable missing adult.

According to PCSD, Johnnie Huff, 71, is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 171 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was wearing jeans and a gray shirt.

Huff was last seen 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, in the 200 block of West Palma Drive in Green Valley.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to call 911.

