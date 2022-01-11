Police investigate east-side shooting that sent one man to hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man was seriously wounded in a shooting on Tucson’s east side Tuesday morning, Jan. 11.

According to Tucson police, the shooting happened in the 8400 block of East 22nd Street, between Sarnoff Drive and South Camino Seco, at about 2:45 a.m.

The injured man was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injures, police said.

The investigation is on-going and no suspects are in custody.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.