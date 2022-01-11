USPS looking for ideas on where to move its Houston Road office

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The United States Postal Service may lose its lease on its office at 8235 South Houston Road, and are looking for ideas on where to move to.

The postal service may have to relocate within the 85747 zip code, and are looking for a facility that is approximately 500 square feet. Residents in the area can send comments to the postal service within the next 30 days.

The project involves finding a location that is as similar as possible to the current facility. Retail services will continue at the current facility until preparations are finished at at the new building.

Comments can be sent to the United States postal Service at PO BOX 27497, Greensboro, North Carolina 27498-1103. Suggestions should be addressed as “Attn Tucson Rita RD AZ Relocation.”

