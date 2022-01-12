Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Biden to huddle with Senate Democrats on voting bills

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet with Senate Democrats at the Capitol on Thursday, a visit intended to deliver a jolt to the party’s long-stalled push for voting and elections legislation.

Biden is expected to discuss potential changes to Senate rules that will be needed to overcome repeated Republican filibusters that have blocked the measures, according to a senior Democratic aide who was familiar with the private meeting and granted anonymity to discuss the visit.

It comes as Democrats are hurtling toward a planned vote on a rules overhaul, despite a lack of consensus within their own party on how to proceed. Biden on Tuesday called for changes to the filibuster during a fiery speech in Atlanta, saying senators must “stand against voter suppression.”

Key senators huddled Wednesday with holdouts in the party in hopes of a breakthrough, including conservative Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. But with no agreement yet reached, they acknowledged the difficulty ahead.

“I wouldn’t want to delude anybody into thinking this is easy,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, told reporters Wednesday. “We’re trying to come to a place where 50 senators can support ... a change in the rules, so we can get the votes to pass these bills into law.”

Many Democrats say the moment has come to act decisively in what they view as the civil rights fight of the era. Changing Senate rules early in 2022 would offer perhaps the last, best chance to counteract Republicans’ state-level voting changes before the midterm elections, when Democrats’ House majority and slim hold in the 50-50 Senate could be wiped out.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed suspect on loose following shooting on Tucson’s east side
Some employees at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson say a staffing shortage, plus a surge of...
Employees: Staffing, bed shortages at St. Joseph’s Hospital turning into nightmare
Dole is recalling salads sold across Arizona due to the risk of listeria contamination.
Pre-packaged salads sold across Arizona recalled due to risk of listeria
Johnnie Huff
Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley man
Tucson police Chief Chad Kasmar said one of his priorities is to lower the number of...
Tucson organization compares deadly pedestrian crashes to an epidemic

Latest News

The city of Tucson will decide at the end of the month whether to stay with the Regional...
City of Tucson threatens to leave Regional Transportation Authority
Peter Drutchal pleaded guilty to molesting two boys who participated in his outdoor adventure...
Man sentenced for molesting boys in NC decades after the crimes happened
A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering...
Man arrested after damaging American jet in Honduras released
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Giuffre’s Prince Andrew suit goes ahead despite Epstein deal
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say