Fatal crash on Tucson’s southside shuts down road

Officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle.
Officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:32 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a wreck on Tucson’s southside left at least one person dead on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

According to Tucson police, the collision happened at East Valencia Road and South Palo Verde Road and involved a semi truck and a passenger vehicle.

The westbound lanes of Valencia Road are restricted, and drivers in the area are urged to use an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

