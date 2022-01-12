Fatal crash on Tucson’s southside shuts down road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a wreck on Tucson’s southside left at least one person dead on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

According to Tucson police, the collision happened at East Valencia Road and South Palo Verde Road and involved a semi truck and a passenger vehicle.

The westbound lanes of Valencia Road are restricted, and drivers in the area are urged to use an alternate route.

