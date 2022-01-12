Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds will move through at times over the next couple of days, but our forecast will stay dry for now

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:00 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will keep us on the warm side these next few days with highs in the low to mid-70s. The storm track stays to the north until this weekend when we have a better chance for light rain.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 40s.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed suspect on loose following shooting on Tucson’s east side
Dole is recalling salads sold across Arizona due to the risk of listeria contamination.
Pre-packaged salads sold across Arizona recalled due to risk of listeria
Some employees at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson say a staffing shortage, plus a surge of...
Employees: Staffing, bed shortages at St. Joseph’s Hospital turning into nightmare
Johnnie Huff
Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley man
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in...
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry getting ‘intensive’ therapy at home

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy with a few more clouds.
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JANUARY 11, 2022
KOLD noon forecast Jan. 11, 2022
KOLD noon forecast Jan. 11, 2021