FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds will move through at times over the next couple of days, but our forecast will stay dry for now
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:00 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will keep us on the warm side these next few days with highs in the low to mid-70s. The storm track stays to the north until this weekend when we have a better chance for light rain.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 40s.
THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower. Highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.