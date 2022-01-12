Local food bank donates thousands of COVID tests to Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A recent donation from the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is going to go a long way, according to Pima County officials.

According to the Pima County Health Department, the food bank donated 5,000 Quidel COVID-19 antigen tests.

Because of the nationwide testing shortage, the Health Department says, the donation will help the county make testing available across the community, including in schools, shelters and congregate care facilities.

