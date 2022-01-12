Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Local food bank donates thousands of COVID tests to Pima County

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona recently donated thousands of tests to the Pima...
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona recently donated thousands of tests to the Pima County Health Department.(Pima County Health Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A recent donation from the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is going to go a long way, according to Pima County officials.

According to the Pima County Health Department, the food bank donated 5,000 Quidel COVID-19 antigen tests.

Because of the nationwide testing shortage, the Health Department says, the donation will help the county make testing available across the community, including in schools, shelters and congregate care facilities.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed suspect on loose following shooting on Tucson’s east side
Some employees at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson say a staffing shortage, plus a surge of...
Employees: Staffing, bed shortages at St. Joseph’s Hospital turning into nightmare
Dole is recalling salads sold across Arizona due to the risk of listeria contamination.
Pre-packaged salads sold across Arizona recalled due to risk of listeria
Johnnie Huff
Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley man
Tucson police Chief Chad Kasmar said one of his priorities is to lower the number of...
Tucson organization compares deadly pedestrian crashes to an epidemic

Latest News

FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The U.S. Army, for...
Army increases bonuses for new recruits to $50,000, as COVID takes toll
At least one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Tucson’s south side Wednesday, Jan. 12.
UPDATE: At least one killed in crash on Tucson’s south side
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan,...
1/6 panel requests information from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy
Ronnie Spector appears in the press room after performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...
‘60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78