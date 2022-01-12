Northwest Fire crews called to fire near Romero, Wetmore roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Northwest Fire District were called to a house fire near Romero and Wetmore roads on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Firefighters are on scene of a house fire on W Root Lane, off Romero Rd. Use caution with emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/IxKK6YN24s — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) January 12, 2022

According to a tweet from Northwest Fire, the fire started at about 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Root Lane. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

No injuries were reported.

The residents and their two dogs are receiving help from the Community Assistance Program.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.