Northwest Fire crews called to fire near Romero, Wetmore roads
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Northwest Fire District were called to a house fire near Romero and Wetmore roads on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
According to a tweet from Northwest Fire, the fire started at about 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Root Lane. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.
No injuries were reported.
The residents and their two dogs are receiving help from the Community Assistance Program.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.