Pre-packaged salads sold across Arizona recalled due to risk of listeria

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dole is voluntarily recalling pre-packaged salads sold across Arizona due to the risk of listeria contamination.

The recall covers several Dole kits as well as those branded “Marketside” for Walmart.

While there are two factories connected to the recall, only the one in California distributed products to Arizona.

Listeria symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day. Symptoms include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

People at higher risk for listeria infection are pregnant women, babies, adults 65 years or older and people with weakened immune systems.

The FDA said “equipment used in the harvesting of the lettuce was tested by Dole and found to contain listeria.”

Products subject to the recall are identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter “B” and a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 23, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022.

If you have any of the products, you should throw them away. As of Jan. 11, no illnesses have been reported.

The products being recalled in Arizona are:

Dole Brand (sold at several stores)

10-ounce Very Veggie with UPC Code 0-71430-01008-2

11-ounce Greener Selection with UPC Code 0-71430-00965-9

12-ounce American with UPC Code 0-71430-00933-8

12-ounce Garden Salad with UPC Code 0-71430-01135-5

13.25-ounce Country Ranch Kit with UPC Code 0-71430-01730-2

13-ounce Southwest Kit with UPC Code 0-71430-01701-2

16-ounce Value Size Shredded Lettuce with UPC Code 0-71430-84616-2

24-ounce Value Size Garden Salad with UPC Code 0-71430-01136-2

3-pound Garden Salad with UPC Code 0-71430-01138-6

5.8-ounce Chicken Club BLT Salad Bowl with UPC Code 0-71430-00123-3

6.05-ounce Avocado Ranch Salad with Chicken Bowl with UPC Code 0-71430-00125-7

6.25-ounce Backyard BBQ Salad with Chicken Bowl with UPC Code 0-71430-00124-0

6.25-ounce Santa Fe Style Salad Bowl with UPC Code 0-71430-00118-9

7.25-ounce Turkey & Bacon Country Cobb Salad Bowl with UPC Code 0-71430-00120-2

7.65-ounce Café Chef Salad Bowl with UPC Code 0-71430-00115-8

8-ounce Shredded Lettuce with UPC Code 0-71430-01065-5

9.1-ounce Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit with UPC Code 0-71430-00093-9

9.8-ounce Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit with UPC Code 0-71430-00100-4

Marketside (sold at Walmart)

7.45-ounce Premium Avocado Ranch Bowl with UPC Code 6-81131-37735-5

11.75-ounce Multi-Serve Southwestern Style Salad Bowl with UPC Code 6-81131-42361-8

12-ounce Classic Salad with UPC Code 6-81131-32894-4

12-ounce Crisp Greens with UPC Code 6-81131-35503-2

1-pound Shredded Lettuce with UPC Code 6-81131-53209-9

24-ounce Classic Salad with UPC Code 6-81131-32895-1

6.35-ounce Santa Fe Style Bowl with UPC Code 6-81131-42363-2

6.81-ounce BLT Salad Bowl with UPC Code 6-81131-37736-2

7.25-ounce Chef Salad Bowl with UPC Code 6-81131-35506-3

7.25-ounce Cobb Salad Bowl with UPC Code 6-81131-35507-0

8-ounce Shredded Lettuce with UPC Code 6-81131-32896-8

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.