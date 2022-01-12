Advertise
Report: 2 planes aborted runway approaches at Show Low airport before 1 crashed


A Show Low Regional Airport employee saw the planes “near each other” before one crashed on Dec. 22.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:29 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHOW LOW, Ariz. (AP) - Federal investigators say a single-engine plane that crashed near a rural Arizona airport, killing the pilot and his passenger, had just aborted an approach because of proximity to another small plane that was already inbound.

The crash happened in a remote area near Long Lake on the afternoon of Dec. 22.

A National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report released Jan. 6 said both pilots aborted their approaches after a Show Low Regional Airport employee got on the radio after seeing the planes “near each other.”

According to the report, one plane crashed after turning away from the runway.

Authorities previously identified those killed as 40-year-old David Gillette of Utah and 11-year-old Lorelai Johansen of Tucson.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

