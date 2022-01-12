TEP expands renewable energy with new wind farm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new wind farm in Gallup, N.M., near the Arizona and New Mexico Border recently began making clean, renewable energy for TEP customers.

According to a news release from TEP, The Borderlands Wind Project includes 34 wind turbines that produce a combined 100 megawatts. The farm is expected to power 26,000 homes over the course of a year.

“The Borderlands Wind Project caps off a terrific year for renewable energy as we continue our efforts to build a cleaner, greener grid for our community,” Susan M. Gray, TEP’s President and CEO, was quoted as saying.

Borderlands is helping TEP in providing more than 70% of its power renewable resources and reduce carbon remissions 80% by 2035. TEP also plans to avoid producing more than 50 million tons of carbon dioxide over 15 years, which is equivalent to taking about 75,000 cars off the road.

For more information about TEP’s use of clean energy, click here .

