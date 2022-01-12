Tucson landlord sentenced after stalking local judge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson landlord was recently sentenced to prison after he stalked a Pima County Justice Court judge and his family for two weeks last year.

Fei Qin was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison, with 20 days credited for time served, and ordered to pay $1,715 in restitution.

Authorities charged Qin with stalking after he routinely dumped garbage on the lawn of judge Adam Watters and slashed the tires of his family’s truck. Qin reportedly did this after Watters refused to evict some tenants that had fallen behind on rent.

Though the Pima County Sheriff’s Department increased patrols in the area, the garbage dumping continued around noon each day. A neighborhood had photographed the car involved, a gray Subaru driven by a man.

On Feb. 14, the judge and his two daughters hid in the front lawn and waited. Once Qin showed up, Watters emerged with his phone recording video and confronted him. Qin stopped his car in front of the judge, and Watters demanded that he get out and show his hands.

Qin reportedly lunged at Watters before he fired a warning shot into the ground. Deputies arrived at the scene moments later.

Qin was arrested and charged with stalking, while Watters was placed on paid administrative leave for two weeks.

Because of Watters’ position, a judge from Santa Cruz County presided over the trial and sentencing and a prosecutor was brought in from Cochise County.

