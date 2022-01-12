Tucson teen accused of fatally stabbing mom

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson teen is facing a murder charge after his mother was fatally stabbed late Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The Tucson Police Department said Mary Ainuu, 60, was attacked in her home near South Houghton and East Rita roads.

The TPD said Ainuu’s neighbor called 911 after she went to his house to ask for help.

Ainuu died at a local hospital while her 13-year-old son was eventually found several blocks away on East Esmond Loop.

Investigators believe Ainuu and her son got into a verbal confrontation before the stabbing.

The 13-year-old was booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder.

The TPD said no one else was in the home at the time of the incident.

