Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Tucson teen accused of fatally stabbing mom

The Tucson Police Department said Mary Ainuu, 60, died after she was stabbed in her home in the...
The Tucson Police Department said Mary Ainuu, 60, died after she was stabbed in her home in the Rita Ranch area late Tuesday, Jan 11. Ainuu's 13-year-old son has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.(Live 5/File)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson teen is facing a murder charge after his mother was fatally stabbed late Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The Tucson Police Department said Mary Ainuu, 60, was attacked in her home near South Houghton and East Rita roads.

The TPD said Ainuu’s neighbor called 911 after she went to his house to ask for help.

Ainuu died at a local hospital while her 13-year-old son was eventually found several blocks away on East Esmond Loop.

Investigators believe Ainuu and her son got into a verbal confrontation before the stabbing.

The 13-year-old was booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder.

The TPD said no one else was in the home at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed suspect on loose following shooting on Tucson’s east side
Some employees at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson say a staffing shortage, plus a surge of...
Employees: Staffing, bed shortages at St. Joseph’s Hospital turning into nightmare
Dole is recalling salads sold across Arizona due to the risk of listeria contamination.
Pre-packaged salads sold across Arizona recalled due to risk of listeria
Johnnie Huff
Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley man
Tucson police Chief Chad Kasmar said one of his priorities is to lower the number of...
Tucson organization compares deadly pedestrian crashes to an epidemic

Latest News

Fei Qin was convicted and sentenced to more than a year in prison after stalking a local judge.
Tucson landlord sentenced after stalking local judge
Officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle.
Fatal crash on Tucson’s southside shuts down road
Jerome Powell, who President Joe Biden has nominated to another four-year term to run the Fed,...
Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden
The casket of Harry Reid is carried into the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.
Biden pays silent tribute as Harry Reid lies in state at Capitol