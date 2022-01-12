TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -“We still have a ways to go with this variant and until its done with its surge in our hospitals,” said Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Clinical Chief Officer at Banner Health.

She says hospitalizations across the state have been on the rise since the first of the year because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

“We are not yet at the omicron peak,” said Dr. Bessel. “That is likely going to occur in the upcoming weeks.”

Right now, a third of their beds are in use by COVID patients, 90% of who are unvaccinated. Dr. Bessel said unvaccinated means the person has not started or completed the series of two shots.

“What we do know is that the number of cases that are going to be diagnosed in Arizona is going to continue to increase we do expect an increase in hospitalizations,” said Dr. Bessel.

The rapid spread of omicron throughout the state is having a domino effect on staffing.

“Due to the prevalence of COVID in our community, our workers are also getting sick with the virus this has resulted further strain on our hospital settings,” said Dr. Bessel.

The staffing shortages are extending beyond the emergency room and hospitals and into urgent cares.

“We have had to temporarily close some of our urgent cares because of staff availability,” said Dr. Bessel. “This has resulted in longer wait times at urgent cares that do remain open. "

Since we are still weeks away from the peak, Banner is asking the public to remain patient and begging that each Arizonan does their part.

“You can help us not reach that breaking point please get vaccinated if you have not yet done so, if you’re ready for a booster and haven’t gotten one please do,” said Dr. Bessel. “Wear a well fitting mask like a KN95 and if you are feeling ill stay home.”

