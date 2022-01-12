Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

“We are not yet at the omicron peak”

Banner Health official says surgery postponements expected as peak is weeks away
By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:02 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -“We still have a ways to go with this variant and until its done with its surge in our hospitals,” said Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Clinical Chief Officer at Banner Health.

She says hospitalizations across the state have been on the rise since the first of the year because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

“We are not yet at the omicron peak,” said Dr. Bessel. “That is likely going to occur in the upcoming weeks.”

Right now, a third of their beds are in use by COVID patients, 90% of who are unvaccinated. Dr. Bessel said unvaccinated means the person has not started or completed the series of two shots.

“What we do know is that the number of cases that are going to be diagnosed in Arizona is going to continue to increase we do expect an increase in hospitalizations,” said Dr. Bessel.

The rapid spread of omicron throughout the state is having a domino effect on staffing.

“Due to the prevalence of COVID in our community, our workers are also getting sick with the virus this has resulted further strain on our hospital settings,” said Dr. Bessel.

The staffing shortages are extending beyond the emergency room and hospitals and into urgent cares.

“We have had to temporarily close some of our urgent cares because of staff availability,” said Dr. Bessel. “This has resulted in longer wait times at urgent cares that do remain open. "

Since we are still weeks away from the peak, Banner is asking the public to remain patient and begging that each Arizonan does their part.

“You can help us not reach that breaking point please get vaccinated if you have not yet done so, if you’re ready for a booster and haven’t gotten one please do,” said Dr. Bessel. “Wear a well fitting mask like a KN95 and if you are feeling ill stay home.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Eugene Martinez Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the April 2018 death of...
Man who killed Tucson businessman sentenced to 53 years in prison
Armed suspect on loose following shooting on Tucson’s east side
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in...
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry getting ‘intensive’ therapy at home
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday in Atlanta on passing voting rights legislation.
Biden on voting rights passage: ‘I’m tired of being quiet!’
A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass. Bank of America...
Bank of America slashes fees for account overdrafts
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. On Monday,...
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aide, 2 GOP strategists
Shoppers walk past empty aisles of produce at a Safeway on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in...
US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather