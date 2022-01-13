Arrest made in Pinal County cold case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was recently arrested after, authorities say, he killed a man 14 years ago.

According to Pinal County sheriff’s deputies, hunters found the body of 37-year-old Arturo Martinez-Altamirano in a desert area near Stanfield on Oct. 29, 2007.

Shortly after the murder, Oscar Tejada-Mejia was identified as the suspect, but deputies could not locate him and the case went cold.

Detectives reopened the case in 2017 and learned Tejano-Mejia was living in Mexico. The next year, a DNA test linked him to the homicide.

With the help of U.S. Marhsals and INTERPOL, Tejada-Mejia was extradited to Arizona on Jan. 12 and charged with first-degree murder. He was booked into the Pinal County Jail.

“It is our job to make sure violent criminals are not permitted to live freely while their victims’ families suffer. We are hopeful this will bring some peace to those who have waited so long for closure,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb.

