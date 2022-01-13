FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather through next week!
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Above-average temperatures with passing clouds continue this week. Several nearby systems will brush through Arizona this weekend. This will bring decreasing temperatures and gust winds Saturday.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.