FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather through next week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Above-average temperatures with passing clouds continue this week. Several nearby systems will brush through Arizona this weekend. This will bring decreasing temperatures and gust winds Saturday.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

