Man arrested after homicide, officer-involved shooting in Nogales

Crime scene tape surrounds the area where Gustavo Aguilar Chavez was arrested.
Crime scene tape surrounds the area where Gustavo Aguilar Chavez was arrested.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nogales police arrested a homicide suspect who, they say, lead them on a high-speed chase and shot at them after he was placed under surveillance.

Authorities say they were watching Gustavo Aguilar Chavez, 42, believing that he was involved in a homicide at a motel two days prior, when he got into a vehicle and started driving.

Gustavo Aguilar Chavez
Gustavo Aguilar Chavez(Nogales Police Department)

Once Chavez noticed he was being followed, police say, he sped away. Officers chased him onto East Dumbauld Street, where he stopped, got out and began shooting at officers as he ran up east Court Street.

Police found Chavez behind a home on that same street, and he was taken into custody.

Arizona state troopers are investigating the incident. Because a weapon was fired, an administrative review of the incident is customary. The review could take several months.

