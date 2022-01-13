Phoenix police arrest dad of 2-year-old who was killed in accidental shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police said Thursday morning, Jan. 13, that the 2-year-old boy accidentally in Phoenix has died and his father is under arrest.

Police say they arrested Joshua Lewis on suspicion of child abuse. Sgt. Andy Williams of the Phoenix Police Department said Lewis kept his loaded gun in a place where his son, Kayden, could get to it.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Williams said the shooting was an accident but did not go into detail about how the shooting occurred. He said the boy’s immediate family, including another child, was at home at the time of the shooting. “I do not know who called 911,” Williams said.

He wouldn’t say who fired the gun. “This is a horrible tragedy for the family, for this young boy, for the community,” Williams said. “It’s a sobering reminder of the importance of gun safety. If you are a gun owner, you have a great responsibility to make sure your guns are somewhere safe, inaccessible to children or anyone else who should not have them.”

Williams added everyone involved was accounted for and detectives were interviewing them.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.