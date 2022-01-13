Police investigate shooting on Tucson’s southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood on the southeast side.

An officer at the scene on Melody Avenue, in a Littletown neighborhood near Craycroft Road and I-10, said a couple of people were shot late Wednesday, Jan. 12.

There is no word yet on their condition or any potential suspects.

No additional information was immediately available.

