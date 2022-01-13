Advertise
Police investigate shooting on Tucson’s southeast side

Police investigate a shooting incident on Melody Avenue, near Craycroft Road and I-10, on...
Police investigate a shooting incident on Melody Avenue, near Craycroft Road and I-10, on Wednesday night, Jan. 12.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:13 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood on the southeast side.

An officer at the scene on Melody Avenue, in a Littletown neighborhood near Craycroft Road and I-10, said a couple of people were shot late Wednesday, Jan. 12.

There is no word yet on their condition or any potential suspects.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

