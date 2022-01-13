TUSD teacher hopes kids remain in classrooms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -“It’s very hard. The struggle is very real for us,” said Amy Singletary, a kindergarten teacher in the Tucson Unified School District.

She and her co-workers say they are well aware of the risk of being in the classroom right now.

“It’s always a scare for us to not be able to take care of our families the way we want to but what choice do you have you have kids a house payment you have to be able to take care of it,” said Singletary.

She says she understands the want of some want to move to an online learning and teaching option due to the spike in cases, but claims it doesn’t compare to the learning they get in the classroom.

“We really do want to keep the kids in class because we notice a big difference,” said Singletary. “A lot of the kinder teachers here we feel like were having 3-year-old’s come into our classrooms instead of 5-year-olds were having to teach them a lot of skills and knowledge they have to do like how to hold a pencil.”

TUSD says they are aware of the increased demand for online learning but says they are trying to find ways to keep kids safe in classrooms one of which is a possible new testing system outlined in districts the board meeting last night.

“The test to stay protocols is designed to minimize the amount of time students who are identified as close contact and are asked to quarantine. this could reduce the time.”

With a high testing demand, district leaders say they’re not sure if its feasible right now. Singletary says teachers are trying their best to remain vigilant and are hopes students do that same.

“You cant control what they’re exposed to walking home even just driving home or walking home and it’s a scary thought,” said Singletary.

