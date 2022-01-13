Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

University of Arizona starts spring semester in-person despite pushback from faculty union

Union requests to teach remotely over COVID concerns
Classes resume in-person despite pushback from some faculty
Classes resume in-person despite pushback from some faculty(KOLD News 13)
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Students are back on campus at the University of Arizona for the first day of the spring semester. It comes as COVID positive cases continue to soar with the omicron variant.

The United Campus Workers of Arizona, a union representing campus faculty, is asking for flexibility to teach courses remotely for the first few weeks. The union received a response from the Provost’s office Tuesday but say it’s not quite the answer they’d hoped for.

“She sent it only to chairs, department heads and directors who oversee instruction,” said Gary Rhoades of the United Campus Workers of Arizona. “There’s a lot of unevenness as to what people are hearing in their department.”

He said the union had asked the university to start the semester remotely until Jan. 28. The response they got says instructors must work with their program directors to switch teaching methods. Going remote must be based off illness or caregiving issues.

“It’s really frustrating as an employee and student that your institution doesn’t have your health and safety front of mind,” Rhoades said.

Freshman Aaliyah Orozco says she’s immunocompromised and surprised to see the university holding classes in person.

“A lot of other things have shut down because of omicron and I really thought UA would do the same because they’ve done it before,” she said.

While other students don’t have many concerns.

“I’m excited to be back and seeing more people again,” said Haley Peterson, a student on campus Wednesday.

The university is providing surgical masks to students, faculty and staff, but the union is asking for them to provide higher quality N-95 masks and require their use in all indoor spaces on campus. The union also wants to see COVID testing to be required twice a week for everyone on campus.

“We’re limited to about 3000 a day. If you look at the numbers for 30,000 people it means you can only test every 10 days,” said University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins during a press conference Monday.

The university has not budged on the union’s final request, that students be required to be vaccinated. Campus leaders say doing that would violate state law.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed suspect on loose following shooting on Tucson’s east side
Some employees at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson say a staffing shortage, plus a surge of...
Employees: Staffing, bed shortages at St. Joseph’s Hospital turning into nightmare
The Tucson Police Department said Mary Ainuu, 60, died after she was stabbed in her home in the...
Tucson teen accused of fatally stabbing mom
At least one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Tucson’s south side Wednesday, Jan. 12.
UPDATE: At least one killed in crash on Tucson’s south side
Dole is recalling salads sold across Arizona due to the risk of listeria contamination.
Pre-packaged salads sold across Arizona recalled due to risk of listeria

Latest News

Ronnie Spector appears in the press room after performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...
‘60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
The casket of Harry Reid is carried into the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.
Biden pays silent tribute as Harry Reid lies in state at Capitol
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan,...
1/6 panel requests information from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy
FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The U.S. Army, for...
Army increases bonuses for new recruits to $50,000, as COVID takes toll