Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

After comments about Black teachers, Texas school board trustee goes on defense

By KTRK staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK/CNN) - A Texas school board trustee defended comments he made where he linked Black teachers to the dropout rate of students.

“Because I dared to disagree that it equates to high retention rates, there have been threats upon my life, and my wife and my children have been targeted. I will take responsibility for not saying it more eloquently,” Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District board trustee Scott Henry said.

In his first public comments since Monday, Henry said his passion for students led him to making a false equivalence between Black teachers and high dropout rates in Houston Independent School District in response to an equity audit he opposes.

Three days later, 34 people showed up at a board meeting to respond.

“And despite the false stats that were shared, none of my students to this day have dropped out due to the fact that their teacher was Black. Instead they have thrived and are changing the world one day at a time,” said a teacher who identified herself as Ms. Hudson.

“I support Scott Henry and the goal that all children are provided with resources and curriculum they need to be successful. The audit does not focus on ensuring that each individual child will be given the tools they need to increase their performance in reading, writing and arithmetic,” Clark Benson said.

“Please focus on the students because we are the number one priority of the school district. Thank you,” student Brian Lamb said.

Most of the speakers said they support the equity audit Henry was arguing against and continued calls for his resignation.

None of the board members echoed those calls, though Gilbert Sarabia, Lucas Scanlon, Debbie Blackshear, Julie Hinaman and Tom Jackson all indicated some support for understanding the audit and implementing some changes in the district.

Jackson, the president of the board, apologized to the community while describing Henry’s comments as a mistake like stubbing a toe.

No action was taken on the topic beyond the comments made by board members and the public.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery shortages
Tucson grocery stores see supply shortage
Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not impaired at the time of the deadly crash...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash on Tucson’s south side
Police investigate a shooting incident on Melody Avenue, near Craycroft Road and I-10, on...
UPDATE: Man, woman injured in shooting on Tucson’s southeast side
The Tucson Police Department said Mary Ainuu, 60, died after she was stabbed in her home in the...
Tucson teen accused of fatally stabbing mom
UPDATE: Freeman Road open again after Authorities respond to Tanque Verde area crash

Latest News

A 10-year-old from Brigantine has made it his mission to surf every single day during the...
Boy aims to surf every day for 1,000 days
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel disclosed Thursday that her office had been evaluating...
Michigan AG asks feds to investigate fake GOP electors
Tempe police say the southbound pickup veered into northbound lanes of Rural Road before...
Woman sitting at Tempe bus stop dies after struck by pickup truck
Congress and the healthcare industry want to break down barriers for minorities in medical school
Congress and the healthcare industry want to break down barriers for minorities in medical school
A 10-year-old from Brigantine has made it his mission to surf every single day during the...
Boy surfs every day since COVID lockdown, vows to make it to 1000 days