Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Biden to hold news conference next Wednesday

President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

The news conference comes as Biden is attempting to salvage his voting rights initiative and economic agenda, both of which lack the votes to move forward in the evenly-split Senate. His administration is confronting a pandemic that has continued despite the majority of adults being vaccinated and high inflation that has eroded public support for the president.

Biden has held just nine news conferences so far during his first year, substantially fewer than his past five predecessors. He’s done just 22 interviews. However, there have been at least 216 informal sessions where he answered questions after giving remarks or while traveling and walking past a waiting group of reporters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery shortages
Tucson grocery stores see supply shortage
Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not impaired at the time of the deadly crash...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash on Tucson’s south side
Police investigate a shooting incident on Melody Avenue, near Craycroft Road and I-10, on...
UPDATE: Man, woman injured in shooting on Tucson’s southeast side
The Tucson Police Department said Mary Ainuu, 60, died after she was stabbed in her home in the...
Tucson teen accused of fatally stabbing mom
UPDATE: Freeman Road open again after Authorities respond to Tanque Verde area crash

Latest News

One person was sent to the hospital after this crash on South Swan Road on Friday, Jan. 14.
Swan Road closed for crash investigation near 17th Street
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses the upcoming deadline for ACA...
Deadline for ACA health insurance enrollment is Saturday
Truckers who cross the border into Canada will be expected to be vaccinated starting Saturday.
Canada: COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for truckers crossing border
Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo after...
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait following her appearance on the television talk...
#BettyWhiteChallenge raising money and awareness for animals