Company with Tucson COVID testing location to pause operations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A nationwide COVID testing company announced it will pause operations at all testing sites starting Friday, Jan. 14.

The Center for COVID Control posted a press release on its website stating it will use this time to provide additional training to staff and ensure compliance with regulatory guidelines.

According to its website , the company has five Arizona locations with one in Tucson off of Speedway Blvd.

That Tucson location had a steady stream of customers on Thursday evening.

The company advertises free rapid COVID testing that detects the Omicron variant with results by the end of the day.

In the press release , the company said it will pause all operations and is responding to queries from several public health and regulatory agencies.

The release said, “patient samples collected today, as well as other patients awaiting results, will be carefully processed today and tomorrow and results provided in a timely fashion.”

This comes after KOLD’s sister station in Bryan, Texas reported the Brazos County Health Department claimed the company failed to share testing results that are required by that state’s governor.

”We reached out through their corporate line and that was a very long process to actually be able to speak to a human and we were never given a clear definition of why they decided not to report the cases to us,” said Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health Department.

Parrish said the information is critical in understanding how COVID is moving through the community, and again, testing facilities must share that data. It’s news that prompted state representatives to begin looking into the pop-up testing sites.

“We have reached out to TDEM {Texas Division of Emergency Management}, the Governor’s Office and the AG’s office and the A.G. responded and they’re ready to help they’re looking into it,” said Texas State Representative Kyle Kacal.

As of right now, there is no indication the Tucson location violated any rules.

The company said it plans to reopen its sites on Saturday, Jan. 22.

