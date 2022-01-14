FACT FINDERS: Why do new COVID variants seem to push out previous variants?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the emergence of the COVID variant omicron pushing out delta, many are wondering why is it that when a new variant comes out the previous one seems to disappear?

We have seen this happen several times now during this pandemic. A new variant emerges, it takes over, and pretty soon it seems the previous variant is all but gone. Dr. Sean Elliott with Tucson Medical Center explains why this happens.

”Keep in mind this is survival of the fittest,” he said. “So, you have a new player in the ring. If that new player is faster, stronger, smarter, or whatever, the new player has a survival advantage. It’s going to win the fight.”

He cautions, just because omicron is now the dominant variant this does not necessarily mean delta or previous variants are completely gone. They just become less prevalent.

That is evident with the latest sequencing from TGen, utilized by the state of Arizona. It confirms nearly 97% of cases in Arizona right now are omicron.

To follow the sequencing of TGen and the variants they are tracking in Arizona, click here .

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.