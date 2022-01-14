Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Far-right’s ‘Baked Alaska’ gets 30 days in jail over assault

Tim Gionet was convicted of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in the 2020...
Tim Gionet was convicted of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in the 2020 incident in Scottsdale.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A far-right social media personality who calls himself “Baked Alaska” was sentenced to 30 days in jail for misdemeanor convictions arising from an encounter in which authorities say he shot pepper spray at an employee at an Arizona bar.

Tim Gionet was convicted of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in the 2020 incident in Scottsdale.

He faces unrelated charges over his presence in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

In another unrelated case, Gionet was charged with misdemeanors for allegedly damaging a Hanukkah display in 2020 outside the Arizona Capitol.

His attorney, Zachary Thornley, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not impaired at the time of the deadly crash...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash on Tucson’s south side
The Tucson Police Department said Mary Ainuu, 60, died after she was stabbed in her home in the...
Tucson teen accused of fatally stabbing mom
Grocery shortages
Tucson grocery stores see supply shortage
Some employees at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson say a staffing shortage, plus a surge of...
Employees: Staffing, bed shortages at St. Joseph’s Hospital turning into nightmare
Fei Qin was convicted and sentenced to more than a year in prison after stalking a local judge.
Tucson landlord sentenced after stalking local judge

Latest News

The Supreme Court has blocked the Biden Administration's efforts to mandate COVID-19 vaccines...
Supreme Court blocks large business vaccine mandate
President Joe Biden met privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit intended to...
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills
Some TUSD schools combine classes amid staffing shortages
Some TUSD schools combine classes amid staffing shortages
FILE - In this image provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation,...
California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole
COVID-19
FACT FINDERS: Why do new COVID variants seem to push out previous variants?