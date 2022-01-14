FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy over the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Above-average temperatures with passing clouds continue this week. Several nearby systems will brush through Arizona this weekend. This will bring decreasing temperatures and gusty winds Saturday. Temperatures hover around 70 degrees much of next week with some clouds passing through.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

