Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Indiana man allegedly killed roommate with windshield fluid

This booking photo provided by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office shows Thomas Holifield, 59,...
This booking photo provided by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office shows Thomas Holifield, 59, who is charged with murder in the June 1, 2021, methanol poisoning death of 64-year-old Pamela Keltz, according to Michigan City, Ind., police and the LaPorte County coroner. Holifield allegedly killed his roommate by repeatedly spiking her beverages with windshield washer fluid because he felt she was disrespecting him by not approving of his heavy drinking, authorities said.(LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a northwest Indiana man allegedly killed his roommate by repeatedly spiking her beverages with windshield washer fluid because he felt she was disrespecting him by not approving of his heavy drinking.

Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Holifield of Michigan City is charged with murder in the June 1 methanol poisoning death of 64-year-old Pamela Keltz.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Keltz confessed on May 30 to poisoning Keltz, according to court records.

The records state that Holifield told officers he first tried to poison her by putting eye drops in a cup she drank soda from, but then began putting windshield washer fluid into her soda bottles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grocery shortages
Tucson grocery stores see supply shortage
Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not impaired at the time of the deadly crash...
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash on Tucson’s south side
Police investigate a shooting incident on Melody Avenue, near Craycroft Road and I-10, on...
UPDATE: Man, woman injured in shooting on Tucson’s southeast side
The Tucson Police Department said Mary Ainuu, 60, died after she was stabbed in her home in the...
UPDATE: Court documents reveal chilling details of fatal stabbing
UPDATE: Freeman Road open again after Authorities respond to Tanque Verde area crash

Latest News

The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims
Crime scene tape surrounds the area where Gustavo Aguilar Chavez was arrested.
Man arrested after homicide, officer-involved shooting in Nogales
Banner and TMC, the largest two medical providers in southern Arizona, will allow some of their...
Banner, TMC to allow some employees to work while infected with coronavirus
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada